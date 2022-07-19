How Gallant Super Falcons Rated In Defeat To Morocco

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations semi-final clash against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco on Monday night…

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10

Deservedly won the Woman of the Match award. Kept her side in the game and was unlucky during the penalty shootout.

TONI PAYNE 6/10

Make too many mistakes early in the game. Not one of her best games for the Super Falcons.

ONOME EBI 7/10

A spirited display from the defender. She was unlucky to pick up an injury late in the second half.

OSINACHI OHALE 7/10

Took charge of the defence after Onome Ebi’s injury. Showed her class once again.

ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 7/10

Put up a good display in the game. She is real asset to the team.

HALIMAT AYINDE 6/10

A commanding display from the defensive midfielder. She was sent off for a poor tackle early in the second half.

CHRISTY UCHEIBE 7/10

The Benfica midfielder was one of the key performers for the Super Falcons in the…