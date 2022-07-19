Ibrahimovic Signs New £15,000-a-week AC Milan Deal

Legendary Swede striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with AC Milan that ties him to the Serie A champions until next year.

According to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Ibrahimovic has officially put pen to paper on a new deal with Milan.

He will extend his career, even though he turns 41 in just three months.

The Sweden international is expected to bag £15,000 per week with the Rossoneri.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the deal had been done.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has just signed his new official contract with AC Milan until June 2023.

“He will play for one more season as expected,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a scintillating career that saw him playing for some of the best clubs in the world, such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

He joined United in 2016 and impressed during…