Man City Will Miss Jesus, Sterling

Former Manchester City star, Sergio Aguero believes the Citizens will miss the duo of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling ahead of the new Premier League season.

Recall that Jesus signed a £45m deal with Mikel Arteta’s side earlier this month and penned a five-year contract, while Sterling moved to Chelsea in another £45m deal, with the England star reportedly agreeing on terms on a £300,000-a-week deal.

Reacting to the development, Aguero said that Manchester City would miss both Jesus and Sterling a lot.

“Both players were important in the City scheme,” Aguero told Stake. “I’m sure City will miss them a lot as they are great players.

“There will be a new make-up of the attack, but this is a team with a great squad that will be ready for new challenges.”

