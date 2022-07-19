Mane’s Loss Will Have Guge Impact At Liverpool –Mendy

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has reiterated that Liverpool won’t be the same team after selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

Last season, only Heung-min Son, Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane scored more than Mane’s 16 Premier League goals, with the new Bayern Munich signing showing little of slowing down.

Speaking during Chelsea’s tour of the US, Mendy said of his Senegal captain: “I think it is a big loss for the Premier League in terms of quality and in terms of the person.

“We’ve lost someone great and I hope for him he will enjoy the Bundesliga.

“He’s also a big loss [to Liverpool] because of his quality, the impact he makes and also because, for the young players, he’s an example. When you lose someone like this it can have a huge impact.”

Style of play

Mané was described as a complete player who plays with ‘high levels of intensity and…