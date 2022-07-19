Ofili, Steiner Take NCAA Rivalry To World Athletics Championships

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili and American sprinter Aby Steiner have taken their rivalry to the biggest athletics stage in the world after they are paired together in the third semifinal heat of the women’s 200m event on Tuesday.

The Nigerian played second fiddle twice to the American at the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships this year and both will clash again for the first time at the World Athletics Championships chasing the two automatic tickets on offer for the final.

Ofili ran 22.46 seconds to come second behind Steiner at the indoor championships in Alabama in March while the Nigerian ran her second fastest career best of 22.05 seconds to also come second behind the American incidentally at the Hayward Field in Oregon last month.

The fight for the two automatic tickets on offer won’t be between the duo alone as five time World 100m champion, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce is also in the mix.

