‘Super Falcons Are Our Champions And True Heroines’ –Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has saluted the spirited display of Nigeria’s Super Falcons after their gallant defeat to Morocco in the second Semi finals of the African Women’s Cup of Nations.

Eulogizing the Super girls, Hon. Dare said, “your resilience, character, and management of the game must be commended. I salute your doggedness, commitment and fighting spirit. For holding the Moroccans in front of over 45,000 capacity crowd you have once again displayed the never say die attitude of a true Nigerian.

“Even when down to nine players after those red cards, you held your own. You are our champions. Nigeria is proud of you.”

“It was a match I followed very keenly and I am so proud you displayed the Nigerian spirit. I am proud of this team, even in defeat”.

The nine times champions bowed out gallantly with pride, losing 4-5 on penalties to hosts…