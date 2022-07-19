Super Falcons Return To Casablanca for Zambia clash

The Super Falcons are back in Casablanca for their third place encounter against the She-polopolo of Zambia, reports Completesports.com.

The nine-time champions failed to make it to the final of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to the Atlas Lionesses on Monday night.

The players and their officials arrived Casablanca for the game on Tuesday afternoon.

Friday’s encounter is billed for the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.

The Super Falcons will play their second game at the ground following the quarter-final win against the the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

It is the second time the West Africans will play in a third place match at the WAFCON.

The duo of Halimat Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade will miss the game through suspension.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…