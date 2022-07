Completesports.com’s Live Blogging of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations – WAFCON 2022 Semi-final between Morocco and the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.