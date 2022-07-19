WAFCON 2022: Waldrum Defends Tactics In Semi-Final Loss To Morocco

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has defended his tactical decisions in his team’s defeat to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in their semi-final clash on Monday night.

The Super Falcons were aiming for an 11th African title to extend their record, but after regulation and extra time ended 1-1, hosts Morocco, in front of a 45 562-strong crowd, won the spot kicks 5-4.

Gotham FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu missed the decisive kick for Nigeria.

Waldrum was questioned about his tactical and substitution choices after the game.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Former college and NWSL coach gave a testy response to the media.

“I’ll say the subs we made were the right subs in the match and we couldn’t have asked more from the players.”

The Super Falcons will now shift attention to the bronze medal match against She-polopolo of Zambia on Friday.

