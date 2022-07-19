We Showed True ‘Naija Spirit’ Against Morocco

Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre believes the Super Falcons put up a brave fight despite falling short in their title defence at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons were aiming for an 11th African title to extend their record, but after regulation and extra time ended 1-1, hosts Morocco, in front of a 45 562-strong crowd, won the spot kicks 5-4.

Gotham FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu missed the decisive kick for Nigeria.

The Super Falcons played majority of the semi-final fixture with nine players after Halimat Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were sent off by the centre referee.

“I don’t think anybody can fault the players on the pitch for how we tried to fight,”Plumptre was quoted by ESPN.

“Even with nine players, for that amount of time, because it is not just the physical side, it is also the emotional and mental…