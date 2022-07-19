‘Why Finishing 5th In NPFL Is Great For Enugu Rangers’

The 2021/2022 Nigeria Premier League season ended over the weekend with sour stories for some and the positives for others. And Rangers International have the positives to take from the campaign.

The last round of games were played across the country, simultaneously, with results that pushed some down to the second tier Nigeria National League (NNL) and left others celebrating survival in the NPFL.

In this interview with Completesports.com, Enugu Rangers Head Coach, Abdul Maikaba, explains the reasons he believes that the Flying Antelopes’ fifth position in the 2022 NPFL is ‘a very good performance’.

Completesports.com: How would you describe Enugu Rangers’ last game of the season, the 2-0 home win against Akwa United?

Maikaba: Very interesting game despite the fact that the two teams have nothing at stake. But people would say there is nothing at stake, but we have…