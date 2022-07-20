Akide Extols Super Falcons’ Performance In Defeat To Morocco

Former Nigerian striker, Mercy Akide has lauded the Super Falcons’ performance against Morocco at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons lost 5-4 on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco after the semi-final clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium Rabat ended 1-1 after extra time.

Halimatu Ayinde was red- carded in the 48th minute of the match, and the Falcons made it 1-0 in the 62nd minute through a Yasmin Mrabet own goal after Rasheedat Ajibade sent a cross into the box.

Sanaa Mssoudy netted the equaliser for the Atlas Lionesses four minutes later and Ajibade was shown a red card in the 71st minute.

The Nigerian ladies took the game to penalties despite playing with nine women for the remainder of the game.

Akide took to the social media to celebrate the team’s performance.

“Proud of you ladies! @NGSuper_Falcons,”she tweeted.

