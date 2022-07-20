Akwa United Coach Ayeni Appraises Failed Defense Of NPFL Title

Akwa United, as the NPFL defending champions, finished in 9th position in the concluded 2021/22 campaign won by Rivers United. And the pattern of Nigerian top flight league title holders failing to retain their crown continues.

In this interview with Completesports.com, Akwa United Head Coach, Ayodeji Ayeni, Who took charge of the Promise Keepers from the mid-season of the 2021/2022 campaign admits that defending the NPFL title was a tedious task.

Akwa United lost their last league game 0-2 to Rangers International at the Awka City Stadium last Sunday and Ayeni appraised his team’s overall season performance in an exclusive interview with Completesports.com.

Interview by CHIGOZIE CHUKWULETA in Awka.

Excerpts…

Completesports.com: Akwa United, as the defending champions, had a weak defense of their NPFL title. What happened?

Ayeni: Did you say a weak defense? When you check the record of Nigeria Professional Football League, for the title holders in the past ten to…