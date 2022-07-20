Cavani Set To Become Teammate With Chukwueze At Villarreal

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could become teammate of Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze as he is in talks to join LaLiga side Villarreal, according to Daily Mail.

Cavani ended his two-year stay at Old Trafford last month when his contract expired, and he is now looking for a new club.

The 35-year-old has previously featured fo United, PSG and Napoli, but he is yet to try his luck in Spain.

However, that could be about to change as he has been in contact with Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarines made the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League and finished seventh in Spain’s top-flight last term under manager Unai Emery.

The Uruguayan had a miserable final season at United, featuring in just 15 league matches, and scoring only twice.

He found himself behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order, while his fitness was also a major concern in the second half of the campaign.

He remains a classy operator, though, having scored 200 goals in his seven…