Conte Vows To Build A Spurs Team Capable Of Withstanding Any Team

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has vow to build a team capable of defeating a team in the Premier League and Europe next season.

Conte made this known on the backdrop of the team’s impressive summer transfer window where they have signed players such as Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, and Clément Lenglet.

However, in an interview with TribalFootball, the Italian tactician stated that he wants to build a team that opponents will “fear”.

“My target is to try to be competitive,” he said. “My target is that when the other teams are going to play against Tottenham, they will be not scared but a bit worried. This is our target.

“Then I have a group of players that need to have ambition together and to go another step.

“When I arrived in November, I said that if we wanted to try to go up in the table, we would have to go together, to improve the team together but, at the same time, the players have to go to another level. To grow,…