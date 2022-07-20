Jesus Capable Of Helping Arsenal Lift Silverware –Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale believes new signing, Gabriel Jesus has the capability of helping the Gunners win trophies in the fast approaching Premier League season.

Recall that the Brazilian star has scored two preseason goals since joining the team from Manchester City.

He also described him as “a great guy,” who chats with everyone and “always has a smile on his face.”

However, in a chat with Sky Sports, Ramsdale stated that Jesus will help Arsenal lift silverware and finish in a better position in the EPL

“He’s got amazing talent and he also knows how to win, so I’ve been trying to pick his brains.

“He’s not going to change everything at this football club in terms of winning things, but if we can take 1% out of his mentality and how he plays, then it’s only going to benefit us,” he added..

Jesus helped Manchester City win four league titles, three league cups and the…