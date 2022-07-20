Nottingham Forest Line Up Bid For Dennis

Nottingham Forest are set to move for Emmanuel Dennis as they look to strengthen in attack following their return to the Premier League.

The Reds are looking to compete with the top guns in the English top-flight and have spent in excess of £70million on new players this summer.

Dennis’ compatriot, Taiwo Awoniyi is one of the new arrivals at the City Ground.

Dennis scored 10 goals and recorded six assists in 33 league appearances for Watford last season.

Watford reportedly wanted around £25million for the versatile forward.

The 24-year-old only linked up with the London club last summer from Belgian Pro League outfit, Club Brugge.

The Nigeria international only cost Watford £3m when they signed him and the proposed profit margin would represent another astute piece of transfer business by the club.

