‘Oluwayemi Possesses Plenty Of Potential’ –Cowley

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has described new signing Josh Oluwayemi, has a goalkeeper that possesses plenty of potentials.

Recall that the 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Pompey after leaving Spurs this summer, becoming Pompey’s sixth summer signing to date.

Speaking about Portsmouth’s latest summer acquisition, boss Danny Cowley hailed Oluwayemi when discussing the move with the club’s official website.

“Josh had a great footballing education with Tottenham and has amazing athleticism.

“He’s an incredible shot stopper and is also good with his feet,so we’re delighted to bring him to the club.

“We’ve got Josh Griffiths and Toby Steward and he’s another young player who our goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo is looking forward to working with and helping to develop.

“There is plenty of potential and he is exactly the sort of promising player that our club is looking to sign.”

