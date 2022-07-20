Rangers Bid Ajax New Signing Bassey Farewell

Scottish Premiership club,Rangers, have bid Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey farewell following his move to Eredivisie side Ajax this summer transfer window.

Bassey joined the Eredivisie Champions for a club record fee of £19.6 million in a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old had been linked to clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich before eventually signing for Ajax.

The defender is the latest Nigerian to depart Rangers following the exit of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo.

And commenting on Bassey’s transfer, Rangers wrote on Twitter:”#RangersFC can today confirm @CalvinBassey has joined @AFCAjax in a deal which is the largest in Rangers’ history. Calvin leaves with best wishes from everyone at Rangers and we thank him for his hard work and commitment over the past two seasons.”

Bassey made 50 appearances in all competitions for Rangers last season and recorded six assists and helped them win the Scottish Cup.

He has made six appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

…