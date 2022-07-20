Rodgers Gives Update On Ndidi’s Injury

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers says Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi’s latest injury is not as serious as what was initially predicted.

The Nigerian international has been making speeding recovery after he suffered an injury that made him miss latter part of the last campaign, and was expected to be fit for Leicester City’s preseason game against Hull City today, only to cope another injury during training few days ago.

However, Speaking with LCFC TV, Rodgers stated that Ndidi’s injury wasn’t serious and will be fit to face Preston North End and Derby County in preseason games.

“Wilf’s twisted his ankle in training a few days ago. We don’t think it’s too serious,” manager Brendan Rodgers told LCFC TV.

“It’s a high ankle sprain, so he had a scan on it and it’ll hopefully be okay.”

