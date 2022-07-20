WAFCON 2022: Nnadozie Wins Woman Of The Match Award In Super Falcons’ Defeat To Morocco

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named Woman of the Match following her side’s penalty shootout defeat to Morocco on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Randy Waldrum’s side lost 5-4 on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Super Falcons played majority of the game with nine players after Halimat Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were sent off.

Nnadozie made a number of impressive saves to keep the Super Falcons in the game.

The Super Falcons took the lead a minute after the hour mark courtesy of an own goal from Yasmin Mirabet.

The lead lasted four minutes with Sanna Mssoudy netting the equaliser for the Atlas Lionesses.

The Super Falcons were further depleted when Rasheedat Ajibade was sent off in the 70th minute.

Randy Waldrum’s side held on with Ifeoma Onumonu’s miss proving costly in the shootout.

