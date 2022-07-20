WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Shun Training, Protest Over Unpaid Bonuses

Super Falcons shunned training on Wednesday night as they protested over unpaid bonuses and allowances, reports Completesports.com.

The players protested over unpaid bonuses and allowances that have lasted for years.

The Super Falcons are also yet to receive their bonuses at the ongoing 2022 Africa Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Completesports.com learnt that the players met with Nigeria Football Federation officials on Wednesday morning over the issue.

It would be recalled that the Super Falcons have embarked on similar protests in the past.

The players protested over unpaid bonuses after their exit from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

They refused to leave their hotel demanding that their unpaid bonuses from 2016 be settled.

The nine-time African champions will take on the She-polopolo of Zambia in the third place match at WAFCON 2022 on Friday.

The encounter is billed for the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.

By Adeboye Amosu

