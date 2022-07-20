WAFCON 2022:’ Super Falcons Still Depending On Old Players’ —Banyana Banyana Legend, Modise

Legendary Banyana Banyana forward Portia Modise has berated the Super Falcons of Nigeria for its reliance on old players which she attributed for their semi-final defeat to Morocco at the ongoing WAFCON.

The Falcons were reduced to nine players following the sending off of Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimotu Ayinde in Monday’s semi-final with Morocco.

However, the nine-time African champions held Morocco to a 1-1 draw and forced the game to penalty shootout which the North Africans won 5-4.

Modise, 39, who featured for Banyana Banyana from 2000 to 2015 and scored 101 goals in 125 games, posited that the Falcons have lost their winning edge because they keep fielding many aged players that ought to have retired.

“One thing that I see in the Nigerian team is that they don’t want to let go of the senior players. They need to give the young players an opportunity. Experience alone is not going to work,”Modise was quoted by soccernet at a media event organized by FIFA ahead of the…