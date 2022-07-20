Yusuf Declares Intention To Run For NFF Presidency

Former Nigeria footballer, Paul Yusuf, has declared his intention to contest for the position of President in the Nigeria Football Federation elections this year.

Yusuf announced his decision to run for office after consulting with key stakeholders in the football family.

The former Enugu Rangers star said the mission for his administration will be to create a new sense of opportunity for everyone involved in the country’s football ecosystem.





Paul Yusuf and Nwankwo Kanu

“I wish to inform you all that I have decided to contest for the position of President, Nigeria Football Federation in the forthcoming election,” he said.

“My mission is to develop, manage, promote and govern the game of football in Nigeria, to positively impact the development of Nigerian football from the grassroots to the world stage, by providing football and life-enriching opportunities to young players of all ages and playing abilities, to…