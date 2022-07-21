Arteta:’What Zinchenko Will Bring To Arsenal’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained what Oleksandr Zinchenko will bring to the Gunners team.

Zinchenko was spotted in Arsenal’s colours ahead of the Gunners friendly win over Orlando City on Wednesday night and will soon be announced as an Arsenal player.

“As you’ve seen he is here,” Arteta told arsenal.com.

“There are still a few formalities to get everything completed but we’re really happy to have him.

“I know the player really well, he’s an exceptional footballer and he is someone that is going to bring as well another competitive edge to that dressing room.”

Arteta outlined why Zinchenko’s versatility was a key factor in the deal, the Gunners boss having worked with the 25-year-old during his time at Manchester City.

“Both, he can play in both,” said the Spaniard.

“He was a natural No10 early in his career and we converted him into a left-back which can do a lot of things that we…