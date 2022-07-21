Bassey Pens Heartfelt Message To Rangers

Calvin Bassey has penned an emotional farewell message to Rangers fans following his transfer to Eredivisie champions, Ajax Amsterdam.

Bassey linked up with Ajax on Wednesday penning a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old ended his two-year association with the Gers following his arrival from Leicester City in 2020.

Bassey took to the social media to pay tribute to his former teammates and the fans.

“Firstly, I just want to thank God for giving me this opportunity to play for a club that is as historic and amazing as Rangers,”the versatile defender wrote on his Twitter handle.

“I want to thank the manager and the coaching staff.

“For the trust they put in me and for helping me to develop both as a person and a player.

“I want to thank my teammates for all their help. I came here to play football but I’m leaving with brothers for life.

“I want to thank all the fans. You were truly incredible. I’ve never experienced anything like Ibrox.

“You will always have a…