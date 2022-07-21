Do Everything To Sign Rice –Johnson Tells Chelsea

Former Chelsea star, Glen Johnson has urged the Blues to splash out the cash in a bid to sign West Ham star, Declan Rice this summer.

Johnson, who spent four seasons at Stamford Bridge, wants the Blues to make more investments and lure Rice from West Ham.

In a chat with Genting Casino, Johnson stated that will help bring stability to Chelsea’s midfield.

“I think Chelsea should go all out for Rice before the deadline,” Johnson told Genting Casino.

Read Also: Phillips: My Loyalty For Leeds United Made Me Turned Down Man United Offer

“Everyone knows they are interested in Rice…and I find it strange that it is taking so long.

“Rice’s impact at West Ham is huge. No team wants to lose their best player. He’s the main man and is the key to everything they do, but I think we all know the clock is ticking for his time being at West Ham,” he said.

Chelsea have already brought in the likes of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly…