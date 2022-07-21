Falcons Train Tonight In Mohammedia Ahead 3rd-Place Clash Vs Zambia

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set to train at the Stade El Bechir Mohammedia, in Mohammedia Morocco, ahead of their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) Third-Place match against Zambia in Casablanca on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Falcons are set to take on the Copper Queens of Zambia tomorrow [Friday July 22] at the Mohammed V Stadium Casablanca.

The Falcons lost 5-4 on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the semifinals on Monday 18 July at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium Rabat after the two sides ended it 1-1 in 120 minutes

Yasmin Mrabet’s own goal gave the Super Falcons the lead and Sanaa Mssoudy netted the equaliser for the Moroccans.

The Copper Queens lost 1-0 to Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the semi-final on Monday 18 July at the Mohammed V Stadium through Linda Molthalo’s solitary winner netted from a spot-kick in the 94th minute.

