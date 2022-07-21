‘It’s A Huge Loss’, Hutton Reacts To Bassey’s Move To Ajax

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has described the transfer of Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey to Ajax as a huge loss to the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton, who represented Rangers on 111 occasions and now works for the club’s TV channel, claimed that Bassey’s departure will be a damaging blow to Van Bronckhorst’s plans.

He said: “It’s a huge loss, there’s no getting away from that fact. I think he was just coming into his own last season and we were starting to see the best of him. At only 22 years of age he was only going to get better.

“That being said you know the bigger teams are going to be swooping around him. So to bring in a guy for £230k to then sell him on for add-ons of up to £20m I think it’s great business for the club.

“It’s a shame to see him leave because I think he could’ve been an absolute standout player moving forward but we all knew this was going to happen.”

