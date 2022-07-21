Kounde On Verge Of Joining Chelsea

French defender Jules Kounde is edging towards becoming the next big-name arrival at Chelsea following the signing of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have agreed to pay Sevilla’s asking price of £51million as well as £4million in add-ons.

The report suggests Kounde is set to undergo a medical imminently and the 11-cap France international could meet up with his new team-mates during the closing stages of their United States pre-season tour.

While Barcelona have also shown an interestin Kounde, it seems Chelsea are in pole position to win the race for his services.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano understands that Chelsea are holding talks with Kounde as they look to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.

Romano is aware that Blues head coach Thomas…