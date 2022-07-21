Lingard Becomes Teammate With Awoniyi At Nottingham Forest

Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard is now teammate with Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi, after signing a one-year deal with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

“Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm the signing of Jesse Lingard,” the two-time Champions League winners announced on their website on Thursday.

“The 29-year-old attacking midfielder arrives on Trentside following 22 years with boyhood club Manchester United, making over 230 first-team appearances and finding the net on 35 occasions.

“Lingard has also amassed 32 England caps to date and made his debut in 2016 before playing an integral role as the Three Lions reached the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, scoring one goal and assisting two.

“The former Red Devil brings a wealth of Premier League, Champions League and international experience to The City Ground and was a key member of the Manchester United side that lifted the FA Cup in 2016, scoring the winning goal in extra time against Crystal…