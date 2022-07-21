My Loyalty For Leeds United Made Me Turned Down Man United Offer

Manchester City summer signing, Kalvin Phillips has insisted that he was never in the mood to join Manchester United because of his loyalty for Leeds United.

Phillips, who was not just a Leeds player but a fan, said he had no intention of moving to his former club’s arch-rivals Manchester United, but chose to join their city rivals, completing a £45m move last week.

The midfielder, who is on preseason tour in the United States with Pep Guardiola’s side, was asked if there was ever a possibility he was going to end up at United.

And the England international told Man City media, “No, there was never any chance of me going there. You know my loyalty to Leeds, my family as well, they’re all Leeds fans.

“I was honoured by United wanting me, such a big team – one of the biggest teams in the world.

“But no, I had to stay loyal to Leeds and choose to go to the other side of…