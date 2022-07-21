Oshoala Makes Final Shortlist; Gift, Waldrum Out

Asisat Oshoala has make the final shortlist for the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award, reports Completesports.com.

Oshoala, who is in the hunt for a fifth crown, faces stiff opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia.

In the men’s category, former winners’ Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Egypt and Senegal will have to battle it out with Senegal shot stopper Edouard Mendy, also a new comer in the three-men list.

In the Young Women’s Player of the Year category, Monday Gift failed to make the final shortlist.

Gift was also not included in the Interclub Women’s Player of the Year category.

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum also failed to make it in the Coach of the Year category.

The Awards Gala will take place in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday.

