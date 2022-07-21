Ponferradina Sign Nigeria Midfielder Nwakali

Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has signed for Spanish second division outfit SD Ponferradina, the club announced on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Nwakali last played for another second division side Huesca, who terminated his contract in April this year.

A statement released by Ponferradina on their website read:“Kelechi Nwakali (Owerri, Nigeria, 1998) is a new player for SD Ponferradina. The new Blue and White midfielder will thus continue his career in LaLiga SmartBank, in which he has competed in the last two seasons with AD Alcorcón and SD Huesca.

“Kelechi began his career at the Diamond Football Academy in his country. His qualities caught the attention of Arsenal FC, who signed him for their under-23 team in 2016. Later, he played on loan at MVV Maastrich in the second division of the Netherlands and at VVV Venlo, with whom he competed in the Dutch top flight.

“In the 18-19…