Sterling Vows To Win More Trophies With Chelsea

Chelsea new signing, Raheem Sterling has declared that he’s determined to win more laurels with the Blues next season.

Sterling made this known in a chat with Chelsea TV on Thursday.

Recall that the Man City star made his debut in the team’s 5-3 penalty shootout loss to Charlotte in today’s preseason’s friendly in US.

Asked by Chelsea TV why he wanted to play for Chelsea, he said: “Seeing in the last two years it’s four or five finals that you guys have been in, the progress, you won the Champions League and are now looking to challenge for the Premier League, it’s something that intrigued me when I was having a conversation with the club.

“Seeing the direction that you guys are going in, it’s something I really bought into and I just felt it is a place where I can really come into my own. I just think it’s the perfect platform for me.”

He continued: “The club’s already got…