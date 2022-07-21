WAFCON 2022: Ebi To Miss Super Falcons Vs Zambia Clash With Injury

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi will play no part in the side’s clash against the She-polopolo of Zambia, reports Completesports.com.

Ebi sustained the injury in the side’s semi-final defeat to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco on Monday.

The centre-back was replaced by Michelle Alozie in the 77th minute of the encounter.

Ebi took to the social media to announce the development.

“Captain Onome Ebi has been knocked out by a hamstring injury (biceps femoris muscle tear- Grade 2) and could require between six weeks to two months to recover. She suffered the injury in the gruelling semi final battle against Morocco that the Falcons lost on penalty,”she Tweeted.

Ebi has won the Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) four times in the past

The Super Falcons face the Copper Queens of Zambia on Friday July 22 at the Mohammed V Stadium Casablanca, Morocco.

By Toju Sote

