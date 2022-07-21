Why I Blocked Broja From Leaving Chelsea –Tuchel

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has disclosed that he decided to block Armando Broja from leaving Stamford Bridge this summer because he has impressed him in preseason.

Broja, who recently returned to his parent club after his loan spell with Southampton in the Premier League, has remain a major transfer target for teams in England.

However, the German tactician has insisted that the striker is not for sale and is not expected to leave the club.

“I don’t expect Armando to leave. We are aware of offers and interest,” Tuchel was quoted by Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard.

“We will take this decision together with the owner and the player.

“When he was here, I was aware that he was trying to impress and become a Chelsea player as soon as possible.”

Broja had flown back from Chelsea’s preseason camp in the USA to London to hold talks with West Ham. But Tuchel suggests he is not going…