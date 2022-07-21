‘Why Sterling Should Be Made Chelsea Captain’

Former Manchester City and England international Trevor Sinclair has urged Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to name summer signing Raheem Sterling as the club’s new captain.

Sterling left reigning Premier League champions City for Chelsea in a deal worth around £50million.

The 27-year-old moves to the Blues in the prime years of his career and boasts a significant amount of experience at the highest level.

That included 129 appearances for Liverpool, before joining City where he has scored 131 goals and provided 94 assists in 337 appearances for the club.

That tally puts him firmly in the Premier League’s 100 club – an elite group of players to have scored over a century of goals in the English top flight.

And with four Premier League titles to his name as well, Sinclair believes Sterling would be the perfect man to be handed the captain’s armband.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast, Sinclair said: “I think Raheem Sterling should go in at Chelsea and become the…