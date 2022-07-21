Why We Signed Bassey – Ajax Chief Hamstra

Ajax sporting director Gerry Hamstra admitted that the club didn’t make a mistake spending big on Calvin Bassey, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey joined the Eredivisie champions from Rangers for a €27m fee on Wednesday.

The Nigerian international only linked up with Rangers from Leicester City for €230,000 in 2020.

The 22-year-old broke into Rangers line-up last season and played a key role in the club’s run to the UEFA Europa League final and Scottish Cup success.

Hamstra insisted that the Dutch giants can reap the benefits Bassey’s accelerated development.

“Calvin got into professional football late at Leicester City. From there, like Jaap Stam and Virgil van Dijk did a bit in the past – he fought his way up. Calvin is an open personality and he has really taken off at Rangers,”Hamstra stated.

“We are getting one of the stars of the Europa League final. At first, he played at left-back but then Giovanni van Bronckhorst put him in the centre. He is a boy who…