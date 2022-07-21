Wike Rewards Rivers United Players With $20k Each For NPFL Title Win

Rivers United players have been rewarded with $20,000 each by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike for winning the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League title, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials were hosted by the state government in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Rivers United won the title for the first time after warding off the challenge of Plateau United.

The club’s forward Chijoke Akuneto also emerged top scorer with 19 goals.

Aside from the monetary reward, the players and their officials will also embark on a two-week training tour in Madrid, Spain before the start of the 2022/23 season.

Wike also promised the players $40,000 if they make it to the group phase of next season’s CAF Champions League.

No Nigerian club has lifted the CAF Champions League title since Enyimba won it back to back in 2002 and 2003.

By Adeboye Amosu

