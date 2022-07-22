Barcelona Congratulate Oshoala Over Record 5th CAF POTY Award

Barcelona have congratulated their Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala who was named 2022 CAF women’s Player of the Year.

It is a record breaking fifth award for Oshoala who has now surpassed compatriot Perpetual Nkwocha.

She retained the award which she also won in 2019.

The award ceremony which took place in Rabat, Morocco, saw newly signed Bayern Munich Senegalese forward Sadio Mane also retain the men’s best player award.

Barcelona wrote on their website:”Asisat Oshoala has been chosen as the Best African Player of 2022. This is the fifth time that the 27-year-old Barça striker has won this annual award, which is a record.

“The gala was held this Thursday night in Rabat (Morocco) and has also recognized, among others, Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich) as the Best Player of the Year and Senegal as the Best Team on the continent.

“In this way, Oshoala repeats the award she had already won in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.“

Oshoala was ruled out of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of…