Barcelona Make Late Attempt To Hijack Chelsea Deal For Kounde

LaLiga giants Barcelona are making a last ditch attempt to persuade Sevilla French defender Jules Kounde to join them ahead of Chelsea, Daily Mail reports.

Though Sevilla are close to agreement with Chelsea on a £55m deal for the France international, Kounde travelled to Lagos in Portugal for their training camp with terms to be finalised.

Barcelona raised more funds with another rights sale on Thursday and stated they will make an offer to rival Chelsea’s bid.

The Blues are looking to bring in Kounde on a five-year deal as they aim to strengthen their central defensive options.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in more centre-backs following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The London club have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are holding discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over Presnel Kimpembe. Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig is also being considered.

However, Barcelona also have a strong…