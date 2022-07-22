Chelsea Will Flourish With Sterling, Koulibaly Signing –Di Matteo

Chelsea manager, Roberto Di Matteo believes the duo of Reheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly will help the team thrive in next season Premier League.

The Italian tactician, who led Chelsea to win their first Champions League trophy in 2012, told Sky Sports News in an interview that Sterling and Koulibaly will add value to the team.

“He’s the best man to assess what Chelsea needs and what the squad needs,” Di Matteo told Sky Sports News.

“I think the two signings so far, they have been absolutely brilliant signings for the club. Two great players, top-quality players.

“Sterling can unlock defences and could be a big asset. Koulibaly is a very technical centre-half and physical. He knows how to play out from the back and he’s a good leader as well.”

