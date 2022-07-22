Depleted Super Falcons Ready For Zambia Test- Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum insists his side can cope with the absence of some players in Friday’s clash against the Copper Queens of Zambia, reports Completesports.com.

The nine-time champions will look to secure third position at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations when they take on the Zambians at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.

Waldrum’s side will be without the trio of Onome Ebi, Halimat Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade for the game.

Ebi suffered a hamstring injury in the semi-final defeat to Morocco on Monday and is expected to spend around six weeks on the sidelines.

The duo of Halimat Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade will miss the game through suspension.

“We have two players suspended as a result of of red cards in the last game, and we also have some players down with injury,” Waldrum told a press conference.

“So, there will be changes but we will go for…