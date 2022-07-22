‘Enyimba Will Bounce Back Stronger Next Season’ 

The 2021/22 NPFL season was very disappointing one for Enyimba International of Aba, but I can assure that next season Nigerians will see the former CAF champions league winner bounce back in a big way, Head Coach Finidi George has assured the faithful of People’s Elephant, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Completesports.com recently, Finidi who is also the Assistant Coach of Nigeria’s men national football team, the Super Eagles, said an inconsistent form cost Enyimba dearly in the just concluded league season

“We played some good football this season but inconsistency in games was our bane. We at times went on a winning run of matches that gives you the impression that the title was ours to grab, but all of a sudden, we slumped with some bad results both at home and away games,” Finidi told Completesports.com.

“Our form was on and off…