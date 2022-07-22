Eriksen’s Quality Is Exceptional –Fred

Manchester United midfielder, Fred has described Christian Eriksen as an exceptional player that will help Erik ten Hag win trophies at Old Trafford.

Recall that the Danish international signed on a free transfer last week after agreeing a 3-year deal.

However, in an interview with Manchester United’s official website, Fred stated that Eriksen’s experience and exceptional quality will drive the team to a higher level.

“Great player – we all know about his quality,” Fred told Manchester United’s official website.

“He’s got the ability, a great player, attacking, strikes the ball well, knows where the goal is. He’ll add to the team and he’ll be made very welcome in our team. Together we can achieve our goals,” he said.

Fred further noted that the Denmark international, who has played for Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford, is very experienced in the game and would make…