Haaland Will Be Unstoppable In Premier League –Guardiola, Grealish

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish have predicted that new signing Erling Haaland “will be unstoppable” when the Premier League kicks-off.

Recall that the Norwegian international is yet to feature for the champions since his £51million move from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, Guardiola stated that Haaland just needs to reach full fitness and he will take the league by storm.

“Haaland? Once he reaches full fitness, he will be unstoppable,” Guardiola said.

On the other hand, Grealish said that he can’t wait to play alongside Haaland ahead of their preseason game against Bayern Munich.

‘Erling’s looked good in training and once he reaches full fitness will be unstoppable,’ Grealish said. ‘I can’t wait to play with him and I’m really looking forward to it.

‘He actually said to me, “I’m only half the price of you so…