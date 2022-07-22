Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal Most Hated  Clubs –Study

The English Premier League is the most watched sports league in the world with an estimated 640 million homes worldwide tuning in to support their clubs and with that comes some of the biggest rivalries in sports itself.

OnlineGambling.com surveyed 2,000 football fans with the goal of learning more about the fierce rivalries that have formed between clubs across the Premier League.

The study revealed that football fans rated Arsenal and Liverpool supporters as the most annoying, deluded, hated and least intelligent. Both teams received the most votes and ranked top three for all four

categories.

Which Premier League team has the most annoying fans on social media?

It was tight at the very top between Liverpool and Arsenal, with Manchester United solidly in third. The Reds and Gunners each received almost 20% of the votes.

1. Liverpool 19.9%

2. Arsenal 19.6%

3. Manchester United 15.4%

4….