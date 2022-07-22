Peseiro Set To Extend Super Eagles’ Contract

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro is expected to extend his contract with the the Nigeria Football Federation following the postponement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The 2023 AFCON finals which was originally slated for June next year in Cote d’Ivoire was postponed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to the unfavourable weather condition in the West African country in the summer.

The competition will now hold in January, 2024.

Peseiro penned a one-year contract with the NFF following his appointment in May this year.

Completesports.com learnt from a reliable source that the NFF will now extend Peseiro’s contract until after AFCON 2024.

The Super Eagles won their opening two games in the qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

The three-time African kings top Group A of the qualifiers with six points.

Peseiro’s charges will…