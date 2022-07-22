Plumptre:‘We Will Approach Game Against Zambia Like A Final’

Ashleigh Plumptre has stated that the Super Falcons will approach Friday’s third-place game at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations against Zambia like a final.

The Falcons will hope to end this year’s tournament on a high when they face the Copper Queens of Zambia.

While the Falcons lost on penalties to hosts Morocco in the semi-final, the Zambians narrowly lost 1-0 to South Africa.

And Plumptre, who has been impressive for the Falcons at this year’s WAFCON, said every game for the nine-time champions is like a final

“The last game shows how much solidarity we do have,”the Leicester City star on Brila FM.

“Collectively we had to play together with nine players on the field, I think that shows solidarity in itself.

“We are frustrated, we are a high-achiving team we obviously wanted to be in the final. We play every game as if it is a final and this one would be no different.“

The last and only time the Falcons won a WAFCON bronze was at the 2008 edition in…